Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:46 Hits: 7

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's coronavirus death toll passed the 53,000 mark on Monday as the health ministry reported 705 additional fatalities and 5,558 new cases of infection, pushing the country closer to the government's most negative scenarios.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/11/mexico-reports-5558-new-coronavirus-cases-705-more-deaths