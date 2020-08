Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:56 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is interested in hosting a Group of Seven summit in a "calmer atmosphere" after the November presidential election, and that he has not decided whether to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin.

