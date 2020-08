Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

California's top public health officer has resigned following data-collection failures that led to an undercount of coronavirus cases as the state was reporting a downward trend in COVID-19 infections, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

