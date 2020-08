Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 01:39 Hits: 10

Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut's port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.

