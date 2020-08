Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

At a time when US President Donald Trump has run through four national security advisers in four years, and seems unable to distinguish national interest from his personal interest, Brent Scowcroft's legacy is more relevant than ever. He remains the model for a modern public servant.

