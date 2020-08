Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:31 Hits: 5

A new global investigation has documented, in at least 45 countries, “shocking” and “unnecessary” breaches of laws and World Health Organization guidelines intended to protect women and babies during the pandemic. But just as the COVID-19 crisis can impede progress on protecting women's rights and health, it can also spur change.

