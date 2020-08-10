Blamestorm begins over botched ballot delivery in Puerto Rico's primary election

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:40 Hits: 14

“Ballots have not arrived,” reads a sign at a polling station in Puerto Rico. This was the story at multiple locations across the island for Sunday’s primary election for governor, resident commissioner (non-voting representative to Congress), and for the legislature.

The finger-pointing to place blame has already begun, with much of it falling upon the president of the Elections Commission, Juan Ernesto Dávila. However, the party in power, headed by appointed Governor Wanda Vázquez—who is running for reelection—is catching a ton of flak as well. Here on the mainland, right-wingers like Geraldo Rivera have gotten into the act, mindlessly and inaccurately blaming Democrats.

The end result is that some of the polling locations are scheduled for a redo next Sunday. Currently, the results at others where there were long delays will stand, even though many people went home in disgust after waiting for hours, masked, in long lines in the hot sun, waiting to cast their ballots.

Dánica Coto, reporting for the Associated Press was on top of the breaking story, entitled “Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots.”

Puerto Rico on Sunday was forced to partially suspend voting for primaries marred by a lack of ballots as officials called on the president of the U.S. territory’s elections commission to resign.The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said. “I have never seen on American soil something like what has just been done here in Puerto Rico. It’s an embarrassment to our government and our people,” said Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Gov. Wanda Vázquez, to become the nominee for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. Meanwhile, Vázquez called the situation “a disaster” and demanded the resignation of the president of the elections commission. “They made the people of Puerto Rico, not the candidates, believe that they were prepared,” she said. “Today the opposite was evident. They lied.” A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances issued a statement saying the “dysfunctional” voting process was unacceptable and blamed it on what it said was inefficiency by the elections commission. The unprecedented situation comes as voters ventured out amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across Puerto Rico, an island of 3.2 million people that has reported more than 12,800 probable cases, more than 8,500 confirmed cases and at least 274 deaths.

UPDATE: Pedro Pierluisi, who is running against Puerto Rico's governor and previously represented the U.S. territory in Congress, has filed a lawsuit against the island's election's commission August 10, 2020

CBS reporter David Begnaud, one of the few non-Latino journalists who has been covering Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria, tweeted:

Look at this: Primary day in Puerto Rico & the majority party in power, the PNP, is still filling boxes with ballots to be delivered to pulling places where people are standing outside in 100°. Some went home frustrated. How do you screw up so profoundly? pic.twitter.com/3utx67suNH August 9, 2020

12 noon in Puerto Rico & truck drivers are still standing around waiting to be given ballots to distribute to voting centers. It’s election day. This has to be one of the most absurd acts of incompetence by the Puerto Rican govt I have witnessed. Lord knows we’ve seen a lot. https://t.co/yzPkCWPTIR August 9, 2020

Syra Ortiz-Blanes and Bianca Padró Ocasio reported for The Miami Herald:

“’Never in my life had I seen this.’ Puerto Rico to delay primaries amid election chaos” Earlier Sunday, candidates for the island’s contentious gubernatorial race were hurrying to find alternatives while they pleaded with voters outside of the metropolitan area to wait in line and to show up at their designated precincts, despite the long lines that had formed since the early morning. In an island where voter turnout has reached nearly 80% in recent general elections, many voters showed up at their precincts with masks on and stood under the hot summer sun, some with their clothes soaking with sweat. At 3 p.m., some precincts were still waiting to receive ballots. The delays and lack of explanations that began early on Sunday caused confusion among poll workers, some of whom were turning away voters. At the Nuestra Señora De La Piedad School in the municipality of Carolina, Ivette Pagán, a precinct official for the PDP, said almost 300 people had arrived and were not able to cast their vote in the primary election. Pagán said that the eight officials in the precincts had been there since 6 a.m. and had seen many elderly voters show up. She added that some of the voters, who stood in a line that circled the school entrance, were hoping to return next week to vote, despite the health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coto updated her tweets throughout the evening.

It is 9:15 p.m. in Puerto Rico, and this is the line at a voting center in the southwest town of San Germán after a delay in the delivery of ballots that forced many voters to return or stand in line for hours. https://t.co/U6KVyz6KuT August 10, 2020

Geraldo Rivera got into the act:

What does the voting mess in Puerto Rico have to do with Democrats? Democrats don't control Puerto Rico. Note: Puerto Rico's current governor associates with the mainland Republican Party, as does the commonwealth's non-voting delegate to Congress. pic.twitter.com/i0dKbGjG6Y August 10, 2020

This comment from Latino Rebels founder Julio Varela gave me pause. I will update this story when more information becomes available later today.

So if you want to see what can happen on Election Day in the United States in November, just follow the massive electoral primary shitshow for two of the island-colony's main political parties that is happening in #PuertoRico today. #Primarias2020 August 9, 2020

