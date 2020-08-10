New Yorker owns Rudy Giuliani in midtown Manhattan viral video

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 16:40 Hits: 16

National security risk Rudolph Giuliani is out in the wild these days, leaking information incongruous with his own retelling of reality and incriminating to both himself and the Trump administration. He does this because, like Trump, he’s been corrupt for so long and rewarded for that corruption for so long that he both doesn’t care and doesn’t even possibly understand what a walking embarrassment he is.

At this point, the literal and figurative villains from New York City’s late 20th century have come through unharmed. People like Giuliani and Trump and others, architects and actors of big business corruptions and scandals, public safety negligences and the overseers of human tragedies, walk around free of the literal handcuffs they should be confined by. But people know. People all over the world know what an utter degradation of the human race people like Giuliani represent, and one New Yorker was able to tell Giuliani to his face what every single one of us would love to be able to say.

An unidentified hero, possibly one of the activists that Giuliani likes equating with hate crimes, posted a selfie video she did with Rudy somewhere outside in midtown Manhattan. In it, with Giuliani smiling into the camera, she tells him: “I’d like you to know that I think you are a disgrace to all Americans and New Yorkers.”

It’s a small victory for sure. But here’s to hoping that it rings in his ears for the rest of time.

Oh SNAP ❣️❣️❣️❣️ ???????????????? YES SHE DID pic.twitter.com/CejmuKfFXB August 9, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1968079