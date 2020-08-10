Nikki Haley gets roasted on Twitter after ill-considered complaint about shipping delays

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 17:50 Hits: 10

As Donald Trump works to destroy the U.S. Postal Service, leading to delivery delays, one of his former top officials took to Twitter to complain about delivery delays. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley used her 663,000-follower Twitter platform to assail Popcorn Factory for “two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation.”

These people truly have no shame. For the record, Popcorn Factory ships with FedEx as well as the Postal Service, so we can’t know which shipping service—or Popcorn Factory itself—was responsible for Haley’s #DisappointedNephew. But it sure is suspicious that she’s complaining about missed deliveries at the exact same time people around the country are complaining about the same thing—but many of those people are correctly attributing it to the mail-slowing policies of Louis DeJoy, Trump’s new postmaster general.

This random personal attack on a company definitely dealing with a pandemic for shipments that may well have been delayed by policies her former boss put in place to slow the mail, sabotage the entire Postal Service, and undermine November’s elections was how Haley kicked off her Twitter day, before turning to party-line commentary on TikTok and “Joe Biden’s spending agenda.”

Just another day in the life of a prominent Republican, but Twitter had thoughts.

You know what my daughter had to wait 3 WEEKS for? Her COVID test results. You know what got lost? Her COVID test results. Maybe destroying the post office isn't such a great idea after all.#DisappointedMom doesn't care about popcorn. August 10, 2020

Local woman stumps for man who destroys the postal service, then gets angry when her popcorn shipped via postal service doesn't arrive on time.https://t.co/lpQFfQua9p August 10, 2020

Nikki Haley, tougher on Popcorn Factory than she was on North Korea or Russia pic.twitter.com/kezKibEtX7 August 10, 2020

Also, really? Haley’s nephew was super disappointed not to get flavored popcorn as a birthday present? I dunno, maybe he’s a huge popcorn person—does he favor tangerine vanilla? Cheezy jalapeño? Chicken and waffles (yes, that’s popcorn)?—but that would not be the gift I was bragging all over Twitter about having tried to send someone in my immediate family.

