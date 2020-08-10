Black family's plea for medical care sounds a whole lot different than others. Thank racism

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 19:00 Hits: 10

An Oregon emergency doctor showed just how powerful an effect racism can have on Black families when one of her patient’s relatives felt like they had to prove their loved one’s worth to get quality care. Esther Choo recounted her disheartening experience in a Twitter thread Friday.

“I was taking care of a patient the other day who was very seriously injured,” she said. “And I stepped out to talk to his family briefly and give them an update. For context, he was Black. I told them what was going on quickly and asked if they had any questions. And this is what they said.”

Choo described the family’s attempt to detail the well-known company the patient works for and the quality of his character. He is “a good brother and son” and was “well dressed before the blood soaked his clothes,” the relatives said. Their plea for life-saving medical care also was a plea for someone to consider his humanity.

Nothing in recent memory has broken my heart as much as gradually realizing that a family of a shattered man whose chief concerns should have been - when can i see him, when does he get out of surgery, do you know his meds and allergies, his mama gets to go in first... August 7, 2020

The doctor continued: “Nothing in recent memory has broken my heart as much as gradually realizing that a family of a shattered man whose chief concerns should have been - when can i see him, when does he get out of surgery, do you know his meds and allergies, his mama gets to go in first … had to worry that the racism inherent in the system and in people everywhere meant they had to spend their few moments with me putting him in a favorable light, shifting any possible implicit negative frame I had (e.g., ‘hoodlum’ or ‘criminal’) to get him the care he deserved.”

I had one minute to the next trauma. I babbled stuff incoherently and am pretty sure I got it wrong. The words of one random disheveled Asian doctor don't change much against a lifetime of experience to the contrary. But I will carry this with me. We have so much work to do. August 7, 2020

Choo, who made an anti-racist pledge over the summer, said the goal is for families to walk in with “full confidence” that their loved ones will be “valued and cherished” with “no questions asked.”

“I had one minute to the next trauma,” the doctor said. “I babbled stuff incoherently and am pretty sure I got it wrong. The words of one random disheveled Asian doctor don't change much against a lifetime of experience to the contrary. But I will carry this with me. We have so much work to do.”

Jelani Cobb, a writer for The New Yorker, tweeted in response to Choo's thread: “There’s a reason why I mention that I have a PhD in history and write for the New Yorker any time I’m seeing a new doctor and it’s not because I’m in love with my résumé.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1968121