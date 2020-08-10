Lebanese Gov't Faces Collapse Amid Rage-Filled Protests over Blast, Economic Crisis Corruption

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 12:16 Hits: 8

The Lebanese government may be on the verge of collapse amid protests over the massive port explosion that devastated much of Beirut and killed at least 200 people and injured thousands. At least four ministers and nine members of Parliament have resigned. “The dominoes are falling,” says Dion Nissenbaum, a Beirut-based reporter for The Wall Street Journal, who led an investigation into the official neglect that preceded last week’s explosion, and says it has intensified public outrage over long-standing government dysfunction, calling it “the straw that’s broken the camel’s back here.”

