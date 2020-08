Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 22:30 Hits: 5

The UK's official COVID-19 daily death count could be scrapped following an investigation into Public Health England's method of counting the toll, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200809-uk-might-stop-official-covid-death-count-over-claims-of-exaggeration-telegraph