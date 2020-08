Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 07:04 Hits: 8

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian volcano spewed a giant ash cloud 5 km (3.1 miles) into the sky on Monday in its second eruption in three days, emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark, authorities and witnesses said.

