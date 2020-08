Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 02:04 Hits: 5

The Afghan government and the Taliban are on the verge of starting peace talks aimed at ending almost two decades of war in Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani said that he will approve the release of 400 Taliban militants.

