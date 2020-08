Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 23:01 Hits: 9

Protests have erupted in several cities in Belarus after a presidential vote that the opposition says was rigged. An exit poll showed long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko was on path to claim a sixth consecutive term.

