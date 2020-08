Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 03:46 Hits: 6

Australia has reported the biggest single-day rise in fatalities even as the number of infections in Victoria, the epicenter of its second wave, fell considerably. Catch up on the latest news about the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-australia-sees-record-daily-death-toll/a-54506443?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf