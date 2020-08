Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 23:46 Hits: 5

Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted on Sunday as President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another election win in the face of the biggest challenge in years to his grip on power.

