Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 05:24 Hits: 10

A US cabinet member met Taiwan’s leader Monday during the highest level visit from the United States since it switched diplomatic recognition from the island to China in 1979, a trip that Beijing has condemned.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200810-us-health-secretary-meets-taiwan-s-president-on-breakthrough-trip