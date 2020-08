Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 05:54 Hits: 7

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said internal border closures were unlikely to lift before Christmas, as the country on Monday reported a record single day rise in COVID-19 deaths.

