Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 06:17 Hits: 8

MINSK (Reuters) - At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police prisoner van and dozens were injured in clashes between police and protesters after the Belarus presidential election, a representative of the rights group Spring 96 said on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/10/at-least-one-killed-dozens-injured-in-belarus-clashes-after-election---human-rights-group