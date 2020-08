Category: World Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 04:37 Hits: 6

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, one of the city's most vocal Beijing critics, was arrested Monday under a new national security law for colluding with foreign forces, deepening a crackdown on democracy supporters.

