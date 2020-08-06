New York attorney general to make ‘major national announcement’ Thursday morning

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

On Wednesday afternoon, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent out a notice that she would be making “a major national announcement” at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday morning. From the moment she was elected, James has made it clear that she does not believe anyone is above the law, including Donald Trump. No matter what opinion the William Barr Justice Department may hold on whether or not Trump can be indicted, that opinion has zero hold on anything the State of New York may decide.

Considering that James has joined numerous suits concerning Trump’s business or his now dissolved “charity,” it’s tempting to think that this announcement involves charges against Trump or his company. However, there are other possibilities. Just two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security was caught lying in order to block access to travel programs for citizens of New York. It may not be as much fun, but James’ announcement may relate to this matter, or to other actions by ICE or DHS.

