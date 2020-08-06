Biden makes clear Trump wouldn't get any special favors to avoid criminal prosecution

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 17:30 Hits: 4

If you like the idea of potentially seeing Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit, get your absentee ballot early, check the box for Joe Biden, and send it back immediately. Biden made clear this week that a Justice Department in his administration would be free to prosecute Donald Trump—or not—depending on where the facts lead.

"Look, the Justice Department is not the president's private law firm. The attorney general is not the president's private lawyer," Biden told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro. "I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law."

The NPR interview followed up on comments Biden originally made Tuesday during a virtual interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Biden indicated that criminal prosecution of a former president would be a "very unusual thing and probably not very ... good for democracy" in his view. But he added that he wouldn't get in the way of the Justice Department pursuing criminal charges against Trump.

Biden’s comments come on the heels of news this week that suggests the Manhattan DA's office is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into whether Trump and his family business committed financial fraud. News broke Wednesday that New York prosecutors had not only subpoenaed Trump's personal and corporate financial records from his primary lender for the last couple decades but had actually obtained them.

Vance's office is charged with investigating violations of New York State law. But the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has long been thought to be investigating certain cases related to whether Trump has violated any federal laws—investigations that would fall under the purview of the Justice Department.

