Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 12:12 Hits: 4

Seven members of the so-called New Greatness movement have been handed sentences ranging from 7 years in prison to 4-year suspended sentences.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/moscow-court-finds-new-greatness-youth-activists-guilty-on-extremism-charges/30769560.html