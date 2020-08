Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:58 Hits: 6

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine, 73, was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac but will not be there after testing positive for coronavirus. He reportedly has no…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/ohio-gop-governor-tests-positive-for-just-before-scheduled-meeting-with-trump/