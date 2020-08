Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 4

From the alleged rape of a kitten by teenagers in Lahore to the death of two lions during transfer from zoo, institutional and informal animal cruelty has come under scrutiny in Pakistan. Mavra Bari reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-rising-cases-of-animal-cruelty-anger-activists/a-54465639?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf