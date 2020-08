Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 15:34 Hits: 4

Ntibinyane Ntibinyane says that African local news outlets need innovation — and money. The founder of the INK Centre for Investigative Journalism highlights that journalism in Africa is facing increasing threats.

https://www.dw.com/en/digitization-without-monetization-african-news-media-stuck-between-a-rock-and-a-hard-place/a-54470345