Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 13:17 Hits: 4

Residents of the Lebanese capital have been conducting their daily lives amid apocalyptic scenes since a massive explosion at Beirut’s port tore through the city on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200806-in-pictures-lebanon-s-capital-in-ruins-after-beirut-port-explosion