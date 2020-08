Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:58 Hits: 6

FRANKFURT, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- German stocks edged down on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index down 68.57 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 12,591.68 points.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/07/german-shares-fall-054-pct-thursday