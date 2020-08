Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 16:59 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Taiwan is designed to reaffirm the United States' partnership with the Asian country, which he praised for its transparency and cooperation in the public health field.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/07/us-health-secretary-says-taiwan-trip-is-to-reaffirm-partnership