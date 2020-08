Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 15:43 Hits: 4

The Australian government forecasts a second Melbourne lockdown could push up Australia's underlying unemployment, affecting both local and nationwide economic activity. This time, masks are compulsory and there's a curfew.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/0806/Can-businesses-survive-second-lockdown-Australians-wonder?icid=rss