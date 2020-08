Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 12:30 Hits: 4

Owing to the lack of testing capacity, there is no way to know for sure just how bad the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States has become as a result of this summer's "Sunbelt second wave." But judging by the latest data on morbidity and unemployment-insurance claims, no one should bet on economic recovery in the third quarter.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-economy-morgue-test-covid-deaths-by-j-bradford-delong-2020-08