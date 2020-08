Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 13:38 Hits: 2

Although robots that can perform human labor will put downward pressure on wages in the short term, they also will increase the rate of profit, encouraging more investment and a recovery in the wage rate. It is not so much the economics of new technologies that should worry us, but rather the politics and ethics.

