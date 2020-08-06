The Beginning of Our End : On 75th Anniversary, Hiroshima Survivor Warns Against Nuclear Weapons

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 12:19 Hits: 5

On the 75th anniversary of when the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing some 140,000 people, we speak with Hideko Tamura Snider, who was 10 years old when she survived the attack. “The shaking was so huge,” she recalls. “I remember the sensation, the color and the smell like yesterday.” Tamura Snider describes her harrowing journey through a shattered city, suffering radiation sickness following the attack, and her message to President Trump.

