The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Beginning of Our End : On 75th Anniversary, Hiroshima Survivor Warns Against Nuclear Weapons

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg1 hideko bomb split

On the 75th anniversary of when the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing some 140,000 people, we speak with Hideko Tamura Snider, who was 10 years old when she survived the attack. “The shaking was so huge,” she recalls. “I remember the sensation, the color and the smell like yesterday.” Tamura Snider describes her harrowing journey through a shattered city, suffering radiation sickness following the attack, and her message to President Trump.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/6/hideko_tamura_snider_hiroshima_75th_anniversary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version