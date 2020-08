Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 07:49 Hits: 9

Germany's Deutsche Bank has reportedly complied with a subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney. The bank has been the US president's lender since the late 1990s.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deutsche-bank-gives-trump-financial-documents-to-new-york-investigators-report/a-54457451?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf