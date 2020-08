Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 07:08 Hits: 6

Bells tolled in Hiroshima on Thursday for the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, with ceremonies downsized due to the coronavirus and the city's mayor urging nations to reject selfish nationalism and unite to fight all threats.

