Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 01:40 Hits: 6

Fending off accusations of using his post to dismantle protections of the Amazon rainforest, Brazil's environment minister promised Wednesday in an interview to deliver results on slowing deforestation by the end of the year.

