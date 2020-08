Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 08:32 Hits: 8

BEIRUT: Walid Assi was cooking at a Beirut pizza joint on Tuesday (Aug 4) night when a huge blast wave pushed him down. The ground beneath him shook. He saw a flash of white. The roof caved in. "We can't believe we got out of this alive," the chef told Reuters in a central district of the Lebanese ...

