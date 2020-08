Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 03:33 Hits: 6

Japan's annual peace ceremony at Hiroshima has been scaled back this year due to COVID-19. Hiroshima's mayor called on world leaders to commit more seriously to nuclear disarmament.

