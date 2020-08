Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 06:43 Hits: 6

A coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of a major Papua New Guinea mine, its operator said Thursday, as the virus spreads to a remote corner of one of the Pacific's poorest nations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-outbreak-shutters-huge-papua-new-guinea-mine-12995208