House Republicans giddy over having a messaging strategy

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 20:55 Hits: 3

After Donald Trump was asked in June about his second-term agenda on Fox News and failed to name a single goal, many House Republicans grew "scared," according to Axios.

That prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to spring into action on a messaging strategy for a caucus whose unyielding loyalty to Trump has undoubtedly tied their electoral fate to this.

Let’s deliver a death blow to House Republicans for doing Donald Trump’s dirty work for four straight years. Give $2 right now!

For a little inspiration, McCarthy compared the GOP's mission in November to NASA's effort to put a man on the moon. "Everyone—from the President of the United States down to the custodians—clearly understood the mission and worked towards it each day," he wrote in an email to his colleagues. Quite the analogy.

McCarthy used the analogy to reinforce the three Rs agenda he came up with—urging House Republicans to promise voters they will Renew, Restore, and Rebuild the country after four years under Trump's leadership. Quite the admission.

Renew the American dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy ever! In other words, after four years of Trump—half of which included unified GOP control of government—the country is in horrific shape and we're here to help.

McCarthy also floated three Ds for Democrats—Defund, Dismantle, and Destroy. But who can even get past the House GOP's promise to rebuild the country after admitting that Republicans spent four years reducing it to a pile of rubble?

Naturally, House Republicans think it's genius, giving McCarthy a round of applause following his presentation. "I think the President's campaign should adopt it," said Rep. James French Hill of Arkansas.

Hear, hear!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1966780