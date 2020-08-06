Another State Department inspector general falls victim to Pompeo's scandal-ridden tenure

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 02:20 Hits: 11

Yet another inspector general has abruptly left the State Department just two and a half months after the last one was ousted at the urging of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo himself.

Stephen Akard, who took over the agency watchdog position in May after Steve Linick's ouster, is "returning to the private sector," according to a statement from the State Department. Deputy Inspector General Diana Shaw will now face down Pompeo's buzz saw.

Pompeo has been under heavy scrutiny ever since the ouster of Linick, who was conducting two separate investigations into Pompeo. On Monday, House Democrats issued four subpoenas to top aides of Pompeo.

Linick has testified that two of those aides, Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao and the agency's acting legal adviser, Marik String, tried to dissuade him from continuing his inquiry into an $8.1 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia that Pompeo pushed through against the wishes of Congress.

