Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 20:27 Hits: 3

Russia says a fighter jet intercepted two U.S. military surveillance planes in the Black Sea -- the latest in a series of midair encounters between U.S., NATO, and Russian forces.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-says-fighter-intercepted-u-s-surveillance-planes-over-black-sea/30768312.html