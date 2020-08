Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 23:36 Hits: 3

The Right has mastered preemptive wolf-crying. Calling Obama Hitler got us up in arms about hyperbole, which opened the way for right to shift us toward Nazism with us reluctant…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/if-trump-wins-all-of-our-past-war-victories-are-reversed/