Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 21:39 Hits: 5

Germany has declared Antwerp in northern Belgium a high-risk area amid an increase in coronavirus cases. The province has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other region in Belgium.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-warns-against-travel-to-parts-of-belgium/a-54453146?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf