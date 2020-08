Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to “flush out” political opponents on Tuesday, as activist groups said that scores of campaigners and protesters have been arrested in an expansive clampdown over the past week. Analysts say repression is amplifying in Zimbabwe, nearly three years after Mnangagwa helped oust his former mentor Robert Mugabe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200805-repression-intensifies-in-zimbabwe-amid-economic-healthcare-crisis