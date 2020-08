Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 21:25 Hits: 6

Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the early part of next year, with production ramping up so that it hits a billion doses by the end of 2021, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government official on infectious diseases, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200805-fauci-expects-tens-of-millions-of-covid-vaccines-ready-in-early-2021