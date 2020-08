Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 22:17 Hits: 4

Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, one of Brazil's most influential indigenous leaders who led the people of Upper Xingu in central Brazil and helped create an indigenous park there, died on Wednesday from COVID-19, his family said in a statement.

