Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 22:56 Hits: 4

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has been put in a medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland following a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, the country's state controlled news agency PAP reported on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200805-cycling-sport-netherlands-fabio-jakobsen-tour-de-pologne-coma-crash-injury