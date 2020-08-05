'He still doesn't get it,' says Trump pandemic task force source as Trump spouts latest delusions

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 23:10 Hits: 4

This morning Donald Trump once again made it clear that he intends to ignore the COVID-19 pandemic out of existence. He also made it clear that he still, six months into the pandemic crisis, has no grasp of even the most basic facts about the pandemic that has killed at least 150,000 Americans so far.

"My view is the schools should open. This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away, and my view is that schools should be open," Trump rambled to his Fox & Friends hosts, because schoolkids are "almost immune" to COVID-19. In the meantime, Trump's pandemic "task force" appears to be spiraling into despair as Trump continues to show both gross unfitness for the task of containing the pandemic and no particular interest in doing so.

CNN's Jim Acosta and Maegan Vazquez bring us the complaints of an anonymous person "familiar with" Trump's Tuesday task force meeting.

The takeaway: "He still doesn't get it. He does not get it."

And when the task force "tried to stress the dire nature of the situation" to Trump, report Acosta and Vazquez: "He starts talking about something else."

This is not exactly breaking news, though it comes with the White House's usual bullshit-laden rebuttals claiming Dear Leader is "highly engaged," etc., etc. Trump's inability to stay on a given subject, instead drifting off into now-familiar monologues of self-absorption, is demonstrated in every speech, interview, press briefing, televised cabinet event, and tweet. And Trump most definitely "does not get it" if aides cannot get it through his head that children do contract—and die from—COVID-19, that children can spread the virus to family members and at-risk community members, and that a widespread virus does not "go away" even after massive levels of public intervention.

It is not merely a case of Trump "not getting it." Trump has repeatedly demonstrated he has zero capacity to "get it." He cannot perform that core duty of his office. He cannot process the information given to him in anything including the most simplistic of terms, and openly denies and discards information that would suggest failure on his part. Nearly all of his public emotions revolve solely around whether individual aides and government officials have, in his mind, failed or succeeded in defending him during each individual interview; he cannot even pretend to show similar concern for the sick or the dead.

Trump continues to show no interest in anything other than himself and his own self-praise. This isn't controversial; it is daily fact. Even 150,000 deaths have not changed this, or sharpened his attention. It is sociopathic, at minimum. He is transparently unfit for office. He has set us on the path to a quarter million American deaths or more, and still cannot even competently explain the colored charts he hands to an interviewer in supposed self-defense, and it will all continue until he is removed from office, his enablers are removed from their own posts, and somebody who gives a flying damn about the nation assumes his position.

He is unfit. He is self-absorbed to the point of incapacity. He is a conspiracy-minded, paranoid, and possibly delusional crank, and everybody on his own staff who is not themselves a conspiracy crank knows it.

Holy shit. Trump says, "My view is the schools should open. This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away, and my view is that schools should be open." He then falsely claims kids are "almost immune" from Covid. Just stunningly irresponsible stuff. pic.twitter.com/G8tab1rzpA August 5, 2020

